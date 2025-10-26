TN drops move to allow colleges turn into private universities, withdraws bill

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said the Bill introduced in the Assembly to allow existing private colleges to be converted into private universities will be withdrawn. The decision comes after strong opposition from various quarters, including the allies of the ruling DMK.

An official press release from Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan said the state government will withdraw the amendment to the 2019 Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act.

However, defending the Bill, the release said the amendment was introduced with the aim to increase the number of higher education institutions in TN as the percentage of student enrolment in higher education in the country is the highest in the state.

The Bill introduced 10 days ago also wanted to simplify the existing procedures so that institutions could aspire to start private universities, the release said. Appropriate legal safeguards for teachers and non-teaching staff were put in place to ensure that they were not affected by the move, the release said, adding that the decision to withdraw it was taken as per the advice of CM MK Stalin.

The amendment introduced a new “Brownfield University” category, which allowed the conversion of existing private colleges into universities.