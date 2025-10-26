Tomatoes, beans price surge as rain disrupts supply in TN

MADURAI: Prices of tomatoes and broad beans have skyrocketed following a steep fall in arrivals triggered by incessant rain across southern districts. A 15 kg crate of tomatoes, which was sold for Rs 200 two days ago, has now increased to Rs 450 and Rs 500, and traders attribute the surge to poor supply caused by rain disrupting the harvest as well as transportation from other regions.

R Sekar, a trader from Mattuthavani market, said, “The wholesale market usually receives around 250 tonnes of tomatoes from Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka every day. However, currently, arrivals have dropped to about 150 tonnes or even less. The shortage has pushed up prices, and there are chances of it increasing further if the rain intensifies.”