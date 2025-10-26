Two years on, multipurpose office functional only in four of TN's Tiruchy's 65 wards

TIRUCHY: Over two years have passed since the construction of a multipurpose office in all 65 wards of the city found mention in the corporation budget but only four have become functional so far. Complaining that the pace of construction of the office, which includes dedicated space for the respective ward councillor, limits their interaction with the local residents and address public grievances, councillors urge the civic body to complete and throw open all offices by the end of December.

While the corporation's 2023-24 budget first announced the construction of multipurpose ward office in all the wards at a total cost of Rs 16.2 crore, the project was subsequently put on hold. Following councillors’ demand to commence the project without further delay, the civic body about a year ago floated tenders for the construction of the multipurpose office in each ward at an estimate of Rs 25 lakh. It also identified land parcels in each ward for the construction. The funds are drawn from the corporation's general fund.

According to officials, the proposed office complex will include dedicated spaces for the ward councillor, sanitary inspector and sanitary supervisor. An e-seva centre and a storeroom for sanitary workers are also part of the design. While officials said the office is intended to strengthen coordination among residents, elected representatives and corporation staff working at the ward level, it has been completed in construction in only 13 wards. Out of the 13, only four have become functional.