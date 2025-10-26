Union Agriculture Minister assures support for rain-hit paddy farmers in TN

VELLORE: The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday said that paddy farmers affected by rains can be provided relief through the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, as paddy is covered under the scheme. He further noted that the Centre had procured the largest quantity of paddy this year and that the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy had also been increased.

Addressing a gathering of around 60 farmers, he said that immediately after reaching Delhi, he would send a team of scientists to help coconut farmers who have been affected by black-headed caterpillar infestation in their trees for the past few years. Help was also assured to mango farmers who suffered losses this year due to high production and extremely low prices. The Union government would launch a scheme in coordination with the state government to prevent such situations in the future, he said.

Stating that he had learned from the BJP’s agricultural wing that several farmers in Tamil Nadu were not receiving benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, a Central government scheme that provides Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginal farmers across India, Chouhan said he would write to Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, asking the State to send a list of eligible farmers with the required details.

He further spoke about two new schemes that are set to be implemented. The first, called the Dalhan Mission, aims to boost the production of pulse varieties with support from the Union government. In TN districts where agricultural production is lower than the national average, 36 schemes under the Pradhan Manthri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM DDKY) will be launched to improve both productivity and profitability for farmers.