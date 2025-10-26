Wild elephant Radhakrishnan released in Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

In a midnight operation carried out under strict secrecy, the Forest Department released ‘Radhakrishnan’, a wild elephant that had reportedly caused the deaths of 12 people over a decade in the Nilgiris district, into the dense forests of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli district early on Sunday.

The tusker, notorious for its attacks on villagers in the O’Valley forest range of Gudalur in recent years, was captured on 23 September after a massive operation involving around 100 forest personnel, including anti-poaching watchers, range officers, veterinarians, elephant trackers, kumki elephants and drone surveillance.

The animal was tranquillised, fitted with a radio collar and kept at the Mudumalai camp for two days before being transported to Tirunelveli, said forest officials.