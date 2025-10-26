Wild elephant Radhakrishnan released in Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

In a midnight operation carried out under strict secrecy, the Forest Department released ‘Radhakrishnan’, a wild elephant that had reportedly caused the deaths of 12 people over a decade in the Nilgiris district, into the dense forests of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli district early on Sunday.
The tusker, notorious for its attacks on villagers in the O’Valley forest range of Gudalur in recent years, was captured on 23 September after a massive operation involving around 100 forest personnel, including anti-poaching watchers, range officers, veterinarians, elephant trackers, kumki elephants and drone surveillance.
The animal was tranquillised, fitted with a radio collar and kept at the Mudumalai camp for two days before being transported to Tirunelveli, said forest officials.
According to sources, the truck carrying the elephant crossed the Manimuthar check post around 12.30 a.m. and reached Kothayar in the Manjolai Hills of the Western Ghats around 5 a.m.
The animal was then released safely into the forest. Officials said the decision to move the elephant at night was made to ensure public safety and the smooth transportation of the animal.
‘Radhakrishnan’ is the third elephant to be translocated to KMTR, after ‘Arikomban’ from Theni in June 2024 and ‘Bullet’ from the Nilgiris in January 2025.
However, activists criticised the Forest Department for keeping the operation confidential and questioned the necessity of transporting the elephant during the night, pointing out possible risks to both the staff and the animal.