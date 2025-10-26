Tamil Nadu

Youth hacked near Puducherry police outpost dies; four arrested

The victim, Jacob Paul, son of Samuel and a resident of Navarkulam in Lawspet, was assaulted by a gang on Thursday evening near the Lawspet police outpost.
Representative Image
Representative ImagePhoto | Express illustrations
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

PUDUCHERRY: A 23-year-old youth who was brutally attacked in front of a police outpost in Puducherry on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, leading to the conversion of an attempt-to-murder case into a murder case.

The victim, Jacob Paul, son of Samuel and a resident of Navarkulam in Lawspet, was assaulted by a gang on Thursday evening near the Lawspet police outpost. He was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH & PGI) where he died on Saturday .

Earlier four accused-Pachaiyappan (22) and Mugilan (21) from Shanmugapuram and Mettupalayam, along with two minors from Vetrivel Nagar and Shanmugapuram- were arrested in connection with the assault. Three mobile phones, two vehicles, and four knives suspected to have been used in the attack were recovered.

hacked

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com