Youth hacked near Puducherry police outpost dies; four arrested

PUDUCHERRY: A 23-year-old youth who was brutally attacked in front of a police outpost in Puducherry on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, leading to the conversion of an attempt-to-murder case into a murder case.

The victim, Jacob Paul, son of Samuel and a resident of Navarkulam in Lawspet, was assaulted by a gang on Thursday evening near the Lawspet police outpost. He was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH & PGI) where he died on Saturday .

Earlier four accused-Pachaiyappan (22) and Mugilan (21) from Shanmugapuram and Mettupalayam, along with two minors from Vetrivel Nagar and Shanmugapuram- were arrested in connection with the assault. Three mobile phones, two vehicles, and four knives suspected to have been used in the attack were recovered.