112 accidents in three months, banners threaten lives in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Despite repeated complaints from residents, flex banners erected by politicians, private educational institutions, and business outlets continue to create problems for motorists in Tiruchy. The City Corporation and police have failed to take effective measures to remove these illegal banners, which not only pose safety risks to motorists and pedestrians but also mar city’s landscape.

According to the Tamil Nadu urban local bodies licensing of hoardings rules, advertisers must obtain no-objection certificates (NoCs) from both the local body and the police before putting up hoardings in public places. However, several political parties, private institutions, and business outlets have been installing banners on roadside corners and junctions without permission.

Flex boards can be found in almost every major part of the city, including Chathiram Bus Stand, Karur Bypass Road, Thillai Nagar, Sastri Road, Woraiyur, Beema Nagar, Thennur, Palakkarai, Thiruvanaikoil, Mambalasalai, Chinthamani, Odathurai Road, and near the District Court, Head Post Office, and Central Bus Stand. In several locations, pedestrians are unable to use footpaths because the banners and poles occupy the entire space, forcing them to walk on roads.

According to city police, 112 accidents linked to banners were reported in the last three months in Tiruchy. Although the corporation is expected to conduct monthly drives to remove encroachments, residents say the action has been irregular. Some banners are even put up on top of buildings without permission, posing serious risks to motorists.