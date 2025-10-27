Anbumani demands Rs 25,000 MSP for turmeric

NAMAKKAL: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who is currently undertaking a 100-day padayatra across Tamil Nadu, on Sunday demanded a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 25,000 per quintal of turmeric.
Turmeric farmers in the Erode belt continue to struggle due to the lack of proper storage facilities and price stability, Anbumani told reporters after his interaction with turmeric farmers near Ganapathipalayam in Pallipalayam, Namakkal district, on Sunday.
He urged the state government to set up cold storage units at the district level and fix an MSP of Rs 25,000 per quintal of turmeric, to ensure fair compensation and safeguard farmer incomes.
Highlighting that Erode accounts for nearly 80 percent of Tamil Nadu's turmeric production and holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its quality, he said successive governments, including the DMK, which has ruled the state for most of the years since 1967, have not taken adequate measures to support the crop and the farmers depending on it. "The government must treat turmeric as a key commercial crop and extend targeted assistance," he said.
Commenting on the state's paddy procurement, Anbumani noted that government agencies currently handle only a limited share of total purchases while private players continue to dominate. He said this imbalance has deprived many farmers of fair prices and urged the government to expand its procurement network and streamline processes to increase procurement.
Expressing concern over the increasing availability of narcotic substances and liquor in the state, he urged the government to take stricter enforcement measures. Referring to the ruling party's earlier promises, he said the number of TASMAC liquor outlets should be gradually reduced to curb alcohol dependency and protect public health.