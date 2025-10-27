Caste on the menu

From fan to foe

Once upon a time, Udhayanidhi Stalin wasn’t the Deputy Chief Minister. He was an actor-producer with a smartphone and no filter. As he rose quickly through the ranks — from MLA to minister and now deputy CM —old interviews resurfaced in which he had declared that politics “wasn’t for him,” reminding everyone of his cinematic past. Now, as he dives deeper into politics, his vintage posts are making a comeback, including one with a colourful choice of words (cuss words) that disappeared faster than a first-day-first-show ticket for a Vijay film. His tweets also show that he was once a fan of Vijay, sending birthday wishes and repeatedly calling him his favourite actor. With Vijay’s fans famously called Anils (squirrels), it seems the deputy chief minister once had the bushiest tail of them all, at least before fanhood turned into political rivalry. - ENS

Buried in trouble

An AIADMK functionary from Udangudi learned the hard way that extramarital affairs can land you neck-deep in trouble literally. The 50-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by his lover’s family at gun point, stripped, buried neck-deep in Thoothukudi’s red sands a week ago. The abductors even took photos and threatened to publicise it if he failed to pay `50 lakh. But as he could not arrange the ransom amount, they left him with a bruised ego and an FIR to remember. The Kulasekarapattinam police have registered a case and it promises to have more layers than a teri dune. — S Godson Wisely Dass

Compiled by Adarsh TR