CM Stalin presents Rs 25 lakh each to two kabaddi players

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday felicitated kabaddi players Abinesh Mohandhas from Tiruvarur and Karthika Ramesh from Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, who won gold medals at the Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, by presenting each of them with a cheque for Rs 25 lakh. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also congratulated the players.

A release said Abinesh, selected by the SDAT in 2019, trained at the Theni Sports Hostel and honed his skills. Karthika, a student of the Government Higher Secondary School, has represented Tamil Nadu in 11 national tournaments, including SGFI, Khelo India and Federation Nationals, winning eight medals and captaining TN team five times.