Collector announces special ward meetings to prioritise local development

VILLUPURAM: Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman on Saturday announced that special ward meetings will be held across all municipalities and town panchayats in Villupuram district on October 27, 28, and 29. The meetings follow a government directive to discuss and prioritise essential local development works.

According to the collector’s office, residents from every ward are invited to actively participate in the discussions. The meetings aim to gather public inputs on key civic issues, including drinking water supply, solid waste management, streetlight maintenance, road repairs, park upkeep, and drainage maintenance.

Citizens and representatives of local residents’ welfare associations can raise concerns and offer suggestions regarding basic amenities in their wards. The sessions will also focus on identifying and finalising three priority projects from each ward that require immediate attention. These projects will be implemented by the relevant departments in a time-bound manner.

Collector Rahman urged residents to make use of this opportunity to voice local needs and contribute to improving civic infrastructure and public services. “Public participation is essential to ensure developmental works reflect the real needs of communities,” he said.

All ward residents and welfare association representatives are requested to attend the meetings on the scheduled dates.