Congress slams Pondy govt over job shortfall, warns against privatisation

PUDUCHERRY: Congress Party’s Puducherry in-charge, Girish Chodankar, on Sunday criticised the Puducherry government for failing to provide employment to 10,000 youth as promised.
Speaking to reporters at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, Chodankar said, “The ruling government promised to provide jobs to 10,000 youth in Puducherry, but they have not fulfilled that assurance. Over 45,000 educated graduates are unemployed, while only 2,244 vacancies have been filled, and even those were not done properly.”
He alleged that the territorial administration was acting as a ‘puppet’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “The government has already handed over the port to Adani, and now it is attempting to privatise the electricity department worth Rs 33,000 crore. If this government continues, they will hand over water, land, ports, and the power sector to outsiders,” Chodankar claimed.
Chodankar also cautioned residents against outsiders entering the Union Territory with ‘attractive promises’. “Political parties should not extend support to such outsiders. A junior Adani has already arrived in Puducherry. The present situation is very bad. Law and order has deteriorated, and drug use has increased in schools and colleges. Enforcement officers who conduct raids on gambling clubs are being attacked. Though revenue from casinos or lotteries may be low, the social damage is huge. People should not support such forces,” he added.
Former chief minister V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president V Vaithilingam, former minister M Kandasamy, and other party functionaries were present during the interaction.
Party sources said Congress observers Girish Chodankar and Suraj Hegde were on a two-day visit to Puducherry, holding meetings with party functionaries from various constituencies to discuss election-related strategies and organisational matters.