Congress slams Pondy govt over job shortfall, warns against privatisation

PUDUCHERRY: Congress Party’s Puducherry in-charge, Girish Chodankar, on Sunday criticised the Puducherry government for failing to provide employment to 10,000 youth as promised.

Speaking to reporters at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, Chodankar said, “The ruling government promised to provide jobs to 10,000 youth in Puducherry, but they have not fulfilled that assurance. Over 45,000 educated graduates are unemployed, while only 2,244 vacancies have been filled, and even those were not done properly.”

He alleged that the territorial administration was acting as a ‘puppet’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “The government has already handed over the port to Adani, and now it is attempting to privatise the electricity department worth Rs 33,000 crore. If this government continues, they will hand over water, land, ports, and the power sector to outsiders,” Chodankar claimed.