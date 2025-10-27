Daily Pondy-Rajahmundry flights commenced on Sunday via Hyderabad

PUDUCHERRY: Daily flight services between Puducherry and Rajahmundry commenced on Sunday as part of IndiGo Airlines’ revised winter schedule, according to Airport Director K Rajasekhar Reddy. The new service operates via Hyderabad, further strengthening connectivity between Puducherry and major cities in South India.

The addition of Rajahmundry to the existing Puducherry–Hyderabad–Bengaluru route is expected to benefit government officials, business travellers, and passengers commuting to Yanam through Rajahmundry — a region of strategic importance to the Union Territory, located about 73 km away.

As per the revised schedule, an IndiGo ATR-72 aircraft departs Rajahmundry at 10.05 am and arrives in Hyderabad at 11.20 am. It then leaves Hyderabad at 11.50 am and reaches Puducherry at 1.45 pm. On the return leg, the flight departs Puducherry at 2.05 pm for Bengaluru, arriving at 3.30 pm, and returns to Puducherry at 5.20 pm. The aircraft then leaves Puducherry at 5.40 pm for Hyderabad, arriving at 7.25 pm, before continuing its final leg to Rajahmundry at 7.55 pm, where it is scheduled to land at 9.10 pm.