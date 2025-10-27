Director of Municipal Administration reviews development works across Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Director of Municipal Administration P Madhusudhan Reddy inspected ongoing municipal development projects in Nellikuppam, Panruti, and Cuddalore areas over the weekend, accompanied by Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar.

Speaking during the inspection on Sunday, Madhusudhan Reddy said, “Under the guidance of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, infrastructure works including road improvement, drinking water supply, and drainage development are being carried out to improve urban living conditions.”

In Nellikuppam Municipality, he reviewed the Rs 945-lakh drinking water development project at Viswanathapuram and pipe-laying works at Thirukandeswaram. He also inspected the Rs 130-lakh construction of additional classrooms at Thirukandeswaram Higher Secondary School, the Rs 120-lakh Urban Primary Health Centre, the Rs 172-lakh commercial complex, and the Rs 215-lakh gas-based crematorium at Cholavalli. Measures to operationalise the town bus stand were also discussed.

In Panruti, the director inspected the Rs 219-lakh library and knowledge centre, the overhead water tank at Lakshmipathi Nagar, the Rs 470-lakh upgradation of the Panruti bus stand, the Rs 582-lakh daily market project, and the Rs 500-lakh new building at Panruti Government Hospital. Officials also reviewed the site selection for a sewage treatment plant. Madhusudhan Reddy instructed authorities to expedite all ongoing works, prioritising road and drainage improvements during the monsoon.