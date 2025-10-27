Farmers affected by cyclone Fengal likely to be given compensation soon

THOOTHUKUDI: The farmers who suffered crop damage during the 2024 cyclone Fengal are likely to receive compensation within a week, said official sources.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, who chaired a discussion in this regard on Saturday, had authorised the release of funds across the state, and as per the assessment conducted by the agriculture and revenue department officials, the Thoothukudi district administration had recommended a compensation of Rs 59.20 crore during March this year.
The severe rain during cyclone Fengal had wreaked havoc on agricultural fields, damaging over 68,444 hectares of cultivated agricultural crops, and 17,687.07 hectares of horticulture crops in the district. For long, the farmers have been resorting to different hues of agitation against the state government, demanding release of the compensation.
Sources said that Chief Minister M K Stalin, during the meeting with the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, gave a nod to release compensation of Rs 453.38 crore towards damage of crops to an extent of 3,13,115 hectares. It will benefit over 5,26,280 farmers across the state. An agriculture officer, wishing anonymity, said that the state government had asked to resubmit the report on assessment of crop damage that occurred during December 2024, in various formats. We will submit it as soon as possible.”
A Varadharajan, president of Karisalboomi Vivasaigal Sangam, said, “If the government releases the compensation, it will be highly useful for the farmers pursuing agriculture this year. It would have been even better had they released the compensation a month ago.”