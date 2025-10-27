Farmers affected by cyclone Fengal likely to be given compensation soon

THOOTHUKUDI: The farmers who suffered crop damage during the 2024 cyclone Fengal are likely to receive compensation within a week, said official sources.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who chaired a discussion in this regard on Saturday, had authorised the release of funds across the state, and as per the assessment conducted by the agriculture and revenue department officials, the Thoothukudi district administration had recommended a compensation of Rs 59.20 crore during March this year.

The severe rain during cyclone Fengal had wreaked havoc on agricultural fields, damaging over 68,444 hectares of cultivated agricultural crops, and 17,687.07 hectares of horticulture crops in the district. For long, the farmers have been resorting to different hues of agitation against the state government, demanding release of the compensation.