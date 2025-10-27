From farming to crafts: TNSCST empowers SC/ST families in nine districts

CHENNAI: In an initiative to uplift the SC/ST communities in underdeveloped districts, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has undertaken a project to map livelihood gaps and introduce science and technology-based interventions across districts such as Theni, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi.

The project, which combined both quantitative and qualitative data, involved proportional random sampling and interviews using a structured questionnaire. It aimed to identify key issues affecting income, employment stability, and access to resources among rural SC/ST households. Based on the findings, specific training and technology-based livelihood interventions were designed to enhance their income and ensure sustainable employment opportunities.

For instance, in Ramanathapuram, where fishing communities face unemployment during the breeding season, the council has introduced training on value-added fish products, artificial pearls and the installation of cold storage units.

In Theni and Dindigul, where agricultural labourers struggle with irregular work and low wages, training on dairy farming, poultry rearing, and production of biopesticides and organic manure has been provided. Similarly, tribal populations in the hilly regions of Kodaikanal have received support for beekeeping and wild garlic value-addition, while villagers in Villupuram and Kallakurichi have been trained in millet-based food processing, organic farming, and drought-resistant crop cultivation.