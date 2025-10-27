Heavy rain triggers flooding in Katpadi, over 50 houses inundated

VELLORE: Following heavy rain in Vellore on Saturday night, the Kalinjur and Dharapadavedu lakes in Katpadi reached their full capacity and began overflowing onto nearby roads and streets. The surrounding areas were inundated, and water entered more than 50 houses in SBI Colony and Mathi Nagar, which fall under Ward 12 of the Vellore Corporation.

According to residents, water from the lakes mixed with sewage began entering houses around 4 am on Sunday. Shakthi Kumar, a resident of SBI Colony, said, “We were all sleeping when water entered our houses. When I woke up, I saw smoke coming from the fridge and realised that the house was filled with over three feet of water. I didn’t know what to do with my three small children at home.” Kumar and his family later moved to his sister’s house for safety.

While some residents shifted upstairs as the water level rose, elderly residents took shelter in their relatives’ homes.