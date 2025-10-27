Independent MLA G Nehru launches new political party named Namathu Makkal Kazhagam in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Independent MLA G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy formally launched a new political party named Namathu Makkal Kazhagam (NMK), marking his direct entry into regional politics with a new organisational identity.

Nehru, who represents the Orleanpet constituency as an Independent and currently supports the AINRC-led government in the Assembly, was elected President of the new party.

The party is a political extension of Nehru’s earlier social outfit, the Humane People’s Service Movement. At the launch event, he unveiled the party flag and announced the names of key office-bearers after a consultative meeting with supporters and cadres.

Announcing the party’s political stand, Nehru said, “We have launched NMK to protect the rights of Puducherry people and establish honest governance. Our primary goal is to secure statehood for Puducherry.”

He criticised AINRC leader and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for “losing his ideological clarity by aligning with the BJP”, despite founding his party on the statehood agenda.

Nehru also targeted the Congress, alleging betrayal by its leadership. “Local Congress leaders have mortgaged the party to the DMK,” he claimed.

Former MP M. Ramadass, ex-BJP MLA V. Saminathan and former AIADMK MLA K.A.U. Asana met and congratulated Nehru on launching the new party.

With NMK’s entry, Puducherry’s regional political landscape is expected to gain a new player ahead of the next Assembly elections.