JIPMER launches free Ayushman health card registration

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has commenced free registration and on-site printing of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards for the public under the Government of India’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The initiative seeks to provide every citizen with a unique 14-digit digital health ID, enabling secure storage, management, and sharing of medical records across healthcare providers nationwide.
To avail the facility, individuals must carry their Aadhaar card and the mobile number linked to it for OTP verification. Upon successful authentication, the ABHA card is generated, printed, and issued immediately at the registration counter. The service is available during regular office hours on all working days at the Screening OPD, RCC Block, Women and Children’s Hospital (WCH) Block, Institute Block, and Super Speciality Block (SSB).
The ABHA card enables citizens to link prescriptions, diagnostic reports, and other medical documents digitally, helping reduce repeated investigations and ensuring continuity of care. It also facilitates consent-based sharing of health information with hospitals and doctors, ensuring seamless access to healthcare services across the country. The process is entirely free, paperless, and designed to enhance patient convenience while laying the foundation for future digital health services.
The initiative will particularly benefit beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which offers Rs 5 lakh health coverage per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Integration of ABHA with PM-JAY will ensure smoother hospital admissions, improved coordination of care, and continuity across healthcare facilities.
“ABHA is a transformative step towards building a robust digital health infrastructure across the nation,” said JIPMER Director Dr Vir Singh Negi.