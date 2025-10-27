Man, two daughters found dead near Vaigai dam

THENI: In what police suspect to be a case of death by suicide, a man and his two daughters were found dead in a stream near Vaigai dam in Theni district on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as J Krishnamoorthi (37) of Vadakarai village in Periyakulam and his daughters Tharasri (7) and Thamizhai (5).

Police said Krishnamoorthi and his wife Priyanka (32) used to quarrel frequently. On October 24, went away from home with his daughters and did not come back, Priyanka lodged a missing complaint in Vadakarai police Station later in the night and was case of missing persons was registered.

On Sunday morning, locals found bodies of two girls floating in a stream near the Vaigai dam and alerted fire and rescue personnel who retrieved the bodies. Police identified them as the missing girls, and intensified their search for. His found was found 100 metres from where the other bodies were recovered. Vaigai dam police are investigating.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN health department helpline 104 for counselling)