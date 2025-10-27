‘Real strength of judiciary lies in its moral architecture’

CHENNAI: Justice Surya Kant, senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, on Sunday said the real strength of the judiciary does not lie in its infrastructure but in the moral architecture.

“The real strength of a court lies not just in its marble and mortar but in its moral architecture,” he said while inaugurating the additional heritage court building — the renovated old Madras Law College — in the high court premises.

While justice relies on human integrity, it thrives on institutional support, and infrastructure, therefore, is an instrument that shapes how justice is delivered, the judge stated. Justice Kant further said investments in the judiciary must be seen as an investment in public trust.

Union Minister (in-charge) of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the centre is committed to improving infrastructure for the judiciary. Justices MM Sundresh and R Mahadevan of the Supreme Court noted that the old Madras Law College building has transformed from a temple of learning to a temple of justice. Manindra Mohan Shrivastava,

Chief Justice of Madras HC, said infrastructure remains the backbone of justice delivery, not just brick and mortar. Justice R Suresh Kumar of the HC also spoke at the event, which was attended by Advocate General PS Raman, ASG Sundaresan, judges of the HC and district judiciary.