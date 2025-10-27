Roads in Chennai turn bottlenecks as expansion projects get shelved

CHENNAI: The 10.3-km Madhavaram - Cholavaram NH stretch handles a daily traffic volume of 80,000 to 95,000 passenger cars, qualifying it for a 10-lane highway under Indian Roads Congress guidelines. However, owing to land acquisition issues and traders’ opposition, it remains as a four-lane stretch, causing severe hardship to commuters for over a decade.

Similarly, the 22-km stretch between Padi and Thiruninravur, where six-laning was dropped in 2012 due to traders’ opposition, has become a major traffic bottleneck for vehicles heading to Tirupati and for freight movement to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Not to mention, the earlier plan to widen the Madhavaram-Nallur toll plaza section to six lanes was abandoned in 2013 following strong opposition from local traders. A subsequent proposal to construct a 10.2 km six-lane elevated corridor covering the entire stretch has remained indefinitely postponed.

These are some of the major road widening projects that have been held up indefinitely in North Chennai. Residents, along with truckers’ associations and industrial groups, allege that road infrastructure projects have been consistently met with administrative inaction. Locals add that both TN and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have failed to prioritise long-pending road projects in North Chennai - especially on routes leading to Andhra Pradesh.

Administrative inaction

Official documents revealed that in 2018, as part of a plan to eliminate seven identified accident black spots, NHAI prepared a draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a 10.2 km elevated corridor from the Chennai Bypass at Madhavaram to the Nallur toll plaza, where it would merge with the Chennai Outer Ring Road.