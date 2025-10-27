SIR will be NDA’s miscalculation: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Accusing the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, of a ploy to secure victory by deleting the names of working-class people, scheduled castes, minorities, and women from electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday said that such efforts would prove to be a grave miscalculation in Tamil Nadu.

He asserted that both parties lack the courage to face the people directly at the hustings and are instead seeking to win by depriving citizens of their fundamental democratic right to vote.

The DMK president, in a letter to party cadre, responded to the Election Commission of India’s announcement that the SIR of electoral rolls will begin in Tamil Nadu within a week.

Stalin said the DMK had already urged the ECI to reconsider the SIR and that the DMK has the strength to face any of their ‘anti-democratic’ activities.

The DMK president, without clarifying whether he continues to remain firm on his demand not to carry out the exercise in Tamil Nadu, said, “The DMK cadre must vigilantly monitor the SIR process that seeks to rob people of their voting rights.”

Stalin also said the AIADMK, having ‘mortgaged’ even its own party rights to the BJP, cannot be expected to defend the rights of people. The duty to protect those rights at every polling booth rests with DMK members and the DMK’s allies, he added.

The DMK chief also recalled that in Bihar, which is heading for the Assembly election, the ECI has deprived more than 65 lakh people of their voting rights.

The DMK and INDIA bloc parties have consistently warned that the BJP-led union government is attempting to use the ECI as its puppet to replicate this misuse in Tamil Nadu.