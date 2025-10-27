Take action against encroachers and restore waterbody: Madurai Bench of Madras HC to district officials

While Velmurugan did not appear in person or through counsel, Pandian’s counsel said the patta land was in the name of Velmurugan. When asked to produce the original patta, the counsel for Pandian claimed it was probably with Velmurugan. Officials, on the other hand, affirmed that it was a water body and that the patta in the name of Velmurugan was forged. The government counsel stated that a suitable police complaint would be lodged by the tahsildar since the document is forged. After hearing the arguments, the judges directed the authorities to remove any encroachments on said water body and

restore it to the original condition. Further, the judges restrained registration department from entertaining any documents pertaining to the said survey number. Police were directed to register an FIR based on the complaint of the Tahsildar and take action against the persons involved in creating a false revenue record.