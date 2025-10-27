Tamil Nadu leads in first round of electronics components scheme, bags investments worth Rs 4,271 crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the frontrunner in the Union government’s first round of approvals under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), securing five of the seven projects cleared so far — representing 77% of total investments approved.

Of the cumulative ₹5,532 crore in sanctioned investments, Tamil Nadu accounts for ₹4,271 crore, according to Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa. The projects include investments by Kaynes Circuits India Limited, which will spend ₹104 crore on multi-layer printed circuit boards, ₹325 crore on camera module sub-assemblies, ₹1,684 crore on high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs, and ₹1,167 crore on laminates. Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd has also received approval for a ₹991 crore project to manufacture multi-layer printed security boards.

Together, these investments are expected to generate 2,420 jobs and support cumulative production worth ₹28,255 crore.

Rajaa said Tamil Nadu’s performance underscores its leadership in India’s emerging electronics manufacturing ecosystem. “Although the Union’s ECMS scheme had an initial investment target of ₹59,350 crore, proposals worth over ₹1 lakh crore have already been received. We in Tamil Nadu hope to garner about 30% of the total investments under this scheme,” he said in a social media post.