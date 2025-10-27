Three cops serving as orderlies in Kovai relieved

VELLORE: The three Armed Reserve Police (ARP) personnel who were allegedly taken to Coimbatore by a former Vellore Superintendent of Police (SP) to assist his wife with domestic chores have been relieved from those duties and returned to Vellore.

According to sources, the personnel — two women and one man — arrived in Vellore on Friday (October 24). They are said to be relieved and have resumed their professional assignments after months of being engaged in personal assistance to the officer’s family.

The action by senior police officials follows a report published by TNIE on Monday (October 20) in the Off The Cuff column, which brought the matter to light. Sources said the former Vellore SP, who was transferred to a wing in Chennai in July this year, had allegedly taken the three ARP personnel to Coimbatore to assist his wife with domestic chores and household errands. The personnel were made to take care of the officer’s child, including school pick-up and drop, and handle grocery and household shopping.

The alleged misuse of uniformed personnel has drawn criticism from various quarters, particularly in light of the Madras High Court’s stern warning in 2022 against the continuance of the ‘orderly system’ among senior police officers.