Two central teams inspect DPCs in Tiruchy, Thanjavur

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: Two teams of officials from the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution inspected Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) across the Cauvery delta districts on Sunday to assess moisture content of paddy. The visit comes based on farmers’ demand for relaxation in the procurement norm from 17% to 22% after continuous rain led to water-logging in farmlands.

A team led by R K Shahi, Deputy Director (Storage & Research), along with technical officers Rahul Sharma, Tanuj Sharma, and N Ayyanar, inspected DPCs in Valadi, Nagar, Poovalur, Komangudi, and Koppavalli in Lalgudi taluk in Tiruchy. The officials were accompanied by the regional manager of TN Civil Supplies Corporation and district administration.

The team then proceeded to Gandharvakottai taluk in Pudukkottai district, visiting centres in Kallakottai, Banduvakottai, Raghunathapuram, Thathamaniratti, and Kulathur Nayakarpalli. Meanwhile, another team inspected 10 DPCs across Thanjavur district to assess moisture level in paddy. The team collected samples for testing at the Food Corporation of India laboratory, and orders will be issued based on the inspection report.