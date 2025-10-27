Two central teams inspect DPCs in Tiruchy, Thanjavur

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: Two teams of officials from the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution inspected Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) across the Cauvery delta districts on Sunday to assess moisture content of paddy. The visit comes based on farmers’ demand for relaxation in the procurement norm from 17% to 22% after continuous rain led to water-logging in farmlands.
A team led by R K Shahi, Deputy Director (Storage & Research), along with technical officers Rahul Sharma, Tanuj Sharma, and N Ayyanar, inspected DPCs in Valadi, Nagar, Poovalur, Komangudi, and Koppavalli in Lalgudi taluk in Tiruchy. The officials were accompanied by the regional manager of TN Civil Supplies Corporation and district administration.
The team then proceeded to Gandharvakottai taluk in Pudukkottai district, visiting centres in Kallakottai, Banduvakottai, Raghunathapuram, Thathamaniratti, and Kulathur Nayakarpalli. Meanwhile, another team inspected 10 DPCs across Thanjavur district to assess moisture level in paddy. The team collected samples for testing at the Food Corporation of India laboratory, and orders will be issued based on the inspection report.
The team comprised of Deputy Director P K Singh, Technical Officers Shobhit Siwach and Rakesh Barala. The team inspected centres at Alakudi-1 and Alakudi-2 in Thanjavur taluk, Raramuthirakottai and Keelakovilpattu in Papanasam taluk, Telungankudikadu in Orathanadu taluk, Vettikkadu and Panikkondan Viduthi in Thiruvonam taluk, and Keelazkurichi-1 and Keelazkurichi-2 in Pattukkottai taluk.
Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director A Annadurai, District Revenue Officer S Thyagarajan, Revenue Divisional Officer Nithya, Senior Divisional Manager N Selvam, Food Corporation of India Manager N Mohan, and senior manager (Stores) E Senthil accompanied the central team.