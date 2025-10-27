Villupuram locals struggle under northeast monsoon

VILLUPURAM: As the northeast monsoon continues, residents across Villupuram municipality have raised concerns over years of civic neglect, pointing to deteriorating road conditions, poor waste management, and a lack of preparedness by local authorities.
For a municipality that is more than a century old, residents say it is unacceptable that all 42 wards continue to suffer from pothole-ridden roads and uncollected garbage. In several localities, vacant plots have turned into makeshift dump yards, worsening the town’s sanitation problems.
“During the rains, it’s not just inconvenient, it’s dangerous,” said H Saleem (40), a resident of Ward 28. “The potholes fill with rainwater, and people can’t tell how deep they are. Many bikers have fallen while navigating these flooded stretches,” he added.
The concerns come as Villupuram faces the northeast monsoon, which typically brings heavy rainfall to the district. Only last year, the town witnessed severe flooding that brought life to a standstill. Residents, however, allege that despite repeated assurances from civic authorities, little has changed since then.
“The roads are in the same condition as last year, and no preventive measures seem to have been taken,” said M Lakshmi (36), a shopkeeper near the old bus stand. “We were promised resurfacing work and better drainage, but not a single street in our area has been repaired.”
Adding to the problem is the municipality’s ineffective waste management system. Piles of garbage lie uncleared in residential colonies for several days. As the monsoon continues, these heaps emit a foul odour and pose serious health risks, particularly to children and the elderly. Residents of Wards 31, 32, 36, and 38 — including Valudareddy — say the stench becomes unbearable when drains overflow and waste spreads across the streets.
A ward member from Valudareddy told TNIE that municipal officials and the council have not sanctioned funds for essential works, including new roads, streetlights, and drainage.
With a growing influx of people from rural areas and an increase in commercial activity, Villupuram’s civic infrastructure is struggling to cope. “Villupuram has become a commercial hub for nearby villages, but our basic amenities have not improved. How can a district headquarters have such roads and waste-filled streets?” asked U Karkee (37), an advocate and social worker from Ward 24.
Several ward members, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged rampant corruption and poor accountability within the municipal council. “The problem isn’t lack of funds, it’s lack of planning and monitoring,” said a councillor from Vandimedu. “Even emergency patchwork before the rains hasn’t been carried out this year,” he added.
When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Vasanthi attributed the delay to ongoing tender processes. “A fund of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, of which the first instalment of Rs 4.5 crore has been released. After the tender process, road works will begin within 30 days, and all issues will be resolved within two to three months,” she said.
She also urged vacant plot owners to cooperate with the municipality, alleging that many — especially those residing outside the district or abroad — were indifferent to their land being used as dump yards, thereby worsening the town’s sanitation woes.