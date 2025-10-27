Villupuram locals struggle under northeast monsoon

VILLUPURAM: As the northeast monsoon continues, residents across Villupuram municipality have raised concerns over years of civic neglect, pointing to deteriorating road conditions, poor waste management, and a lack of preparedness by local authorities.

For a municipality that is more than a century old, residents say it is unacceptable that all 42 wards continue to suffer from pothole-ridden roads and uncollected garbage. In several localities, vacant plots have turned into makeshift dump yards, worsening the town’s sanitation problems.

“During the rains, it’s not just inconvenient, it’s dangerous,” said H Saleem (40), a resident of Ward 28. “The potholes fill with rainwater, and people can’t tell how deep they are. Many bikers have fallen while navigating these flooded stretches,” he added.

The concerns come as Villupuram faces the northeast monsoon, which typically brings heavy rainfall to the district. Only last year, the town witnessed severe flooding that brought life to a standstill. Residents, however, allege that despite repeated assurances from civic authorities, little has changed since then.

“The roads are in the same condition as last year, and no preventive measures seem to have been taken,” said M Lakshmi (36), a shopkeeper near the old bus stand. “We were promised resurfacing work and better drainage, but not a single street in our area has been repaired.”

Adding to the problem is the municipality’s ineffective waste management system. Piles of garbage lie uncleared in residential colonies for several days. As the monsoon continues, these heaps emit a foul odour and pose serious health risks, particularly to children and the elderly. Residents of Wards 31, 32, 36, and 38 — including Valudareddy — say the stench becomes unbearable when drains overflow and waste spreads across the streets.