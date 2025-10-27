When bumper crop comes a cropper in TN delta

THANJAVUR/NAGAPATTINAM: A bumper paddy crop coupled with poor planning by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and new union food ministry norms for blending fortified rice has slowed paddy procurement across the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

As rains lash the region, farmers who are forced to store their harvest in the open near DPCs face mounting losses. Even as political leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami trade barbs, farmers remain a worried lot.

Waiting with his 500 bags of paddy harvested on nine acres, P Meikkappan of Kakkaraikkottai got a nod from the DPC in his village on Saturday for procurement of his produce.

“Of the total bags, more than 15 had sprouted due to rainwater seeping around the heap of the paddy covered with tarpaulin sheet,” said Meikkappan.

V Manimaran of Sethurayankudikadu lost 20 out of 100 bags of paddy due to rain in a two-week-long wait. “Till Saturday I did not get the token to sell the paddy,” he lamented.

Besides the loss of produce, farmers also had to pay for upkeep of paddy by employing at least three labourers a day. “The loss due to the wait and resulting damage due to rain will be around one-fifth of the revenue I had expected,” said Meikappan.