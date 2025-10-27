Woman intervenes in fight between two sons, stabbed to death in Kanchi

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her elder son when she tried to break up a quarrel between her two sons at Murugan Koil Street in Kancheepuram on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Dhanalakshmi and her sons as Chellappan (50) and Duraisamy (45). Duraisamy ran a butcher shop near his residence, while Chellappan lived separately. According to the police, the two brothers had been fighting over a property for a few years.

Dhanalakshmi, who lived in a separate hut, and Duraisamy allegedly tapped into the electricity supply from Chellappan’s connection, which often became a point of conflict, as he would cut off their power supply during disputes. Police said that the quarrel began on Saturday after Chellappan dumped cow dung near Duraisamy’s house.

When Dhanalakshmi tried to stop the fight, Chellappan, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed her with a knife used for slaughtering goats. She collapsed in a pool of blood. Neighbours rushed her to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Ponneri Karai police have registered a case of murder and arrested Chellappan. An investigation is under way.