18-year-old on footboard fell from bus in Kumbakonam, killed after being hit by another bus

THANJAVUR: An 18-year-old polytechnic student was killed after he fell from the footboard of a TNSTC bus when the driver allegedly attempted to overtake another bus near Kumbakonam on Monday. The deceased was identified as K Ilamparithi of Pattaveli village near Pandanallur. In the accident, 15-year-old school student G Rafeez was injured as he was also standing on the footboard of the crowded bus.

Sources said Ilamparithi was a student at a private polytechnic college near Kumbakonam. On Monday morning, he boarded the bus from his village. As the bus was crowded, Ilamparithi, along with some other students, stood on the footboard of the bus, police said. When the bus was passing through Kovilacherry village, the driver of the bus overtook another bus moving ahead. At that time, Ilamparithi and G Rafeez were hit by the other bus.

Both of the injured students were rushed to Kumbakonam Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced Ilamparithi dead. Rafeez is still receiving treatment.