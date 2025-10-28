85% of DMK's poll promises met: Tamil Nadu Minister Muthusamy

ERODE: State Minister S Muthusamy asserted that 85% of the poll promises made by the DMK have been fulfilled.

Speaking to reporters in Erode on Monday, S Muthusamy said, "As for DMK, it continues to focus on implementing projects for the welfare of people. About 85% of the poll promises made by DMK during the Assembly election have been fulfilled. I'll list them next time. The DMK has also implemented hundreds of unannounced projects. We are ready to list them, too."

The Minister was responding to PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss' charges against the DMK while speaking in Erode on Sunday. In particular, he said that DMK has fulfilled only 66 of its 505 poll promises and 87% of poll promises have not been fulfilled.

Muthusamy further highlighted the DMK government's role in realising the Athikadavu-Avinashi water project.

"Even though AIADMK brought the Athikadavu-Avinashi project it was the DMK that acquired land for it in many problematic locations and fully implemented it. No additional waterbodies can be added to the Athikadavu-Avinashi project. A decision on the second phase of the project will be taken after due consultation," the Minister added.