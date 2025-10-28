Aavin Madurai Deepavali sales drop to Rs 6.5 crore this year from Rs 7.35 crore in 2024

MADURAI: Deepavali sales of Aavin (Madurai) fell from Rs 7.35 crore in 2024 to Rs 6.5 crore this year. Sources said the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) had purchased ghee worth Rs 1.75 crore during Deepavali last year but this year, it was bought from Chennai.

A top official in Aavin (Madurai) said, “The decline in sale is primarily due to a single factor. Last year, we recorded sales of Rs 7.35 crore, thanks to large procurement made by the TNMSC. During Deepavaly, the government agency purchased Rs 1.75 crore worth of ghee under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme, to be distributed to pregnant and lactating mothers, from the Madurai Division of Aavin. However, this year, TNMSC procured ghee from Chennai, which affected the sales figure.”

Sources said the change in GST rates on non-dairy products necessitated adjustments to product pricing, which led to delays in procurement and preparation of sweets. Consequently, the distribution of stock to agents and parlours was disrupted and it got reflected in the sales.

Speaking about the festival sales, another official said “Milk procurement from co-op societies remained unchanged, and we started promoting sweets like peda and gulab jamun in September among government departments, industrial units and local politicians. This had a positive impact on sales.”

“Milk agents in rural areas of Madurai also played a significant role in reaching potential customers. Additionally, the Hi-tech Aavin parlours contributed a lot to the sale of sweets in the city. Parlours located in Avaniapuram on Aruppukottai Road, Sathamangalam, Chinna Chokkikulam, and Athikulam boosted sales.”