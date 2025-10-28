AIADMK urges ECI to ensure SIR is carried out transparently, without bias

CHENNAI: The AIADMK wholeheartedly welcomed the SIR to be undertaken in Tamil Nadu and urged the Election Commission of India to ensure that the process is carried out transparently and without bias.
In a statement, AIADMK organisation secretary D Jayakumar said, “Since the SIR is to be carried out by state government staff, the ECI should ensure that they discharge their duties impartially.” He accused CM M K Stalin of attempting to find excuses in anticipation of the DMK’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Jayakumar alleged that the electoral rolls were neither complete nor accurate, and pointed out that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had repeatedly urged the ECI to publish a corrected voters’ list. Recalling past irregularities, he said that in 2024, the voters’ list for the R K Nagar constituency contained duplicate entries, names of deceased voters, and those who had shifted their residences.
The AIADMK had approached the Madras HC seeking the deletion of around 44,000 such names. According to him, the ECI has so far removed 31,000 names, while an inquiry is ongoing into the remaining entries. He further noted that during the hearing, the AIADMK had brought to the court’s attention that similar irregularities in several constituencies, including T Nagar, Thousand Lights, and Chepauk.
Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday in Ariyalur said that all parties, including AIADMK, should unite under DMK’s leadership to oppose the SIR. Since cases are pending against it, ECI must defer the process not only in TN but also in West Bengal and Kerala, he said.