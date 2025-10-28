AIADMK urges ECI to ensure SIR is carried out transparently, without bias

CHENNAI: The AIADMK wholeheartedly welcomed the SIR to be undertaken in Tamil Nadu and urged the Election Commission of India to ensure that the process is carried out transparently and without bias.

In a statement, AIADMK organisation secretary D Jayakumar said, “Since the SIR is to be carried out by state government staff, the ECI should ensure that they discharge their duties impartially.” He accused CM M K Stalin of attempting to find excuses in anticipation of the DMK’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Jayakumar alleged that the electoral rolls were neither complete nor accurate, and pointed out that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had repeatedly urged the ECI to publish a corrected voters’ list. Recalling past irregularities, he said that in 2024, the voters’ list for the R K Nagar constituency contained duplicate entries, names of deceased voters, and those who had shifted their residences.