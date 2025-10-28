Central officials review paddy moisture in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: "The authority to increase the permissible moisture content in paddy rests with the Union government," said Kilvelur constituency of Nagapattinam MLA VP Nagai Maali on Monday, during a central team inspection to assess the moisture content of paddy, following continuous rains that caused waterlogging in farmlands. A team of officials from the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution inspected Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.
The inspection follows the Tamil Nadu government's request to the Centre to raise the permissible paddy moisture limit from 17 per cent to 22 per cent due to heavy rains during harvest. Speaking to reporters during the inspection at Nagapattinam, Maali said, "The Tamil Nadu government has already urged the Centre to raise the limit, and Members of Parliament from the state have also pressed the demand in Parliament. Therefore, instead of resorting to mere eyewash measures, the Union government should permanently fix the permissible paddy moisture content at 22 per cent. Only then will farmers get real relief."
The team led by P.K. Singh, Deputy Director of the Indian Grain Storage Management and Research Institute, along with Shobhit Siwach, Technical Officer (S&R), and Rakesh Barala, Technical Officer (S&R), inspected the DPCs in the districts to assess paddy moisture levels at the DPCs. Earlier in the day in Mayiladuthurai, the team visited procurement centres in Kandamangalam in Kuthalam taluk, Kilai in Mayiladuthurai taluk, and Palaya Palaayam in Sirkazhi taluk. Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director Dr A. Annadurai, District Collector H.S. Srikanth, Member of Parliament R. Sudha, MLAs S. Rajakumar and M. Panneerselvam, and technical officers Shobhit Shivaj and Rakesh Parala accompanied the inspection.
Later, in Nagapattinam, the team inspected DPCs at Kurichi in Nagapattinam taluk, Palakurichi in Keezhvelur taluk, Thiruvaasal in Thirukuvalai taluk, and Thalaignayiru in Vedaranyam taluk. Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Senior Regional Manager A. Sivapriya, Senior Regional Manager (Quality Control) Senthil, Joint Director of Agriculture S. Kannan, and other officials accompanied the inspection.