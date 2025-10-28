Central officials review paddy moisture in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: "The authority to increase the permissible moisture content in paddy rests with the Union government," said Kilvelur constituency of Nagapattinam MLA VP Nagai Maali on Monday, during a central team inspection to assess the moisture content of paddy, following continuous rains that caused waterlogging in farmlands. A team of officials from the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution inspected Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.

The inspection follows the Tamil Nadu government's request to the Centre to raise the permissible paddy moisture limit from 17 per cent to 22 per cent due to heavy rains during harvest. Speaking to reporters during the inspection at Nagapattinam, Maali said, "The Tamil Nadu government has already urged the Centre to raise the limit, and Members of Parliament from the state have also pressed the demand in Parliament. Therefore, instead of resorting to mere eyewash measures, the Union government should permanently fix the permissible paddy moisture content at 22 per cent. Only then will farmers get real relief."