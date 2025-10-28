Central team inspects paddy fields in Madurai, Theni to assess moisture level for procurement

MADURAI: A central Civil Supplies Corporation team on Monday began field inspections in Madurai and Theni districts to assess the proposed relaxation in the permissible moisture level in paddy procurement.

They also inspected the procurement centres in Kattakulam, T Aundipatti, and Bodinayakanpatti, before heading to Theni to visit the centres in Uthamapalayam and Chinnamanur. During their visit, the officials also interacted with the representatives of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and reviewed the condition of paddy stored in open yards. Samples were collected from heaps to measure the moisture content using portable devices, and additional samples were taken for lab analysis.

Farmers who met the team highlighted that the recent rain has delayed the harvest and has made it difficult to dry the harvested paddy, leaving most of the fields in Vadipatti and Sholavandan waterlogged. They also urged the team to increase the moisture limit, citing yield loss and financial distress.