Chennai consumer court orders hospital to pay Rs 10 lakhs to man for botched eye surgery

CHENNAI: A consumer court in Chennai has directed the ESIC Hospital in Villivakkam to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to a private security guard who lost sight in one eye due to a botched cataract surgery. The Chennai (North) District Consumer Redressal Commission, comprising president D Gopinath and members Kavitha Kannan and V Ramamurthy, invoked the legal principle of res ipsa loquitur (the thing that speaks for itself) to conclude that the case amounted to medical negligence.

KT Dhanasekaran of Ponneri underwent cataract surgery at the ESIC hospital on May 9, 2024, after experiencing blurred vision. Six days later, his vision remained impaired, accompanied by severe irritation and pain. The hospital a week later advised another procedure to remove fragments left behind in the eye, he said in the complaint.

Despite a cortex wash, there was no improvement in his vision and he suffered from swelling, irritation, severe pain. It could not be corrected even after a procedure at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Egmore, leading him to conclude that a faulty surgery by ESIC hospital had resulted in blindness in the right eye.