Chennai Metro signs Rs 48 crore deal to upgrade door safety

NEW DELHI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Monday signed a Rs 48.33 crore contract with Faiveley Transport Rail Technologies India Pvt Ltd to upgrade passenger safety systems across its Phase-1 trains by introducing an advanced anti-drag door safety feature in all 52 trainsets operating on the Blue and Green lines.

Currently, Chennai Metro trains use automatic sliding doors equipped with obstacle detection sensors that prevent closure when objects obstruct the doorway. The new system detects thinner objects such as sarees, bag straps or belts that could be caught between doors during boarding or alighting. Should the train start moving while such an item is trapped, the system will automatically activate the emergency brake and alert the train operator through the driver’s console.

Although CMRL has reported zero door entrapment incidents since operations began, Chennai Metro said the upgrade is a proactive measure to further enhance commuter safety. The anti-drag safety feature will also be integrated into all trains currently being procured under Phase-2 of the Chennai Metro project.

Meanwhile, CMRL has opened additional passenger amenities at Saidapet Metro Station, including new entry gates, a ticket office machine, and an excess fare office on the Todd Hunter Nagar side. The new facilities were inaugurated on Monday by a daily commuter, Dilshad Banu, in the presence of senior CMRL officials.

CMRL also marked the start of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 with an integrity pledge ceremony at its headquarters, reflecting this year’s theme - “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility.