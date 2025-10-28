DME appoints officer to probe sexual harassment charges against Chennai dental college ex-dept head

CHENNAI: Dr R Suganthy Rajakumari, the Director of Medical Education and Research, has appointed Dr A Aravind, dean, Stanley Medical College, to inquire into the sexual harassment charges against the ex-head of oral pathology department in the Government Dental College.

The inquiry officer has been directed to conduct the inquiry laid down in rule 17 (b) of Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, and send the report to the DME. This comes after a three-member committee, constituted by the health and family welfare department, found the charges against I Ponniah to be prima facie true.

On May 19, TNIE first reported on the year-long delay in inquiring into the sexual harassment complaints submitted against Ponniah, predominantly by former students of the college.

A day later, the DME formed a three-member committee headed by Dr K Shantharam, dean of Madras Medical College, to conduct an inquiry. On May 23, Health Secretary P Senthilkumar issued an order placing Ponniah immediately under suspension.