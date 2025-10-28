Dr Mathangi, eminent plastic surgeon in Tamil Nadu, passes away at 91

CHENNAI: Dr K Mathangi Ramakrishnan, eminent plastic surgeon and pioneer in burn care, passed away in Chennai on Monday due to age-related ailments. She was 91.

Dr Mathangi established the plastic surgery department and the burns unit at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital. She was credited with developing collagen membranes — tissue protein strips now widely used in burn treatment. Dr Mathangi completed her MBBS at Madras Medical College with around 15 gold medals.

She served as professor and head of the department at Kilpauk Medical College, and after retirement, as an honorary professor at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and honorary scientist at the Central Leather Research Institute. She received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri, Dr BC Roy Award, and the Avvaiyar Award. She was the wife of the late Dr MS Ramakrishnan, founder and paediatric surgeon at Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Dr K Mathangi dedicated a large part of her life to treating burn victims, rendering great service to humanity.”