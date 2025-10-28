Five months after inauguration, maternity block in Tiruchy's Manapparai remains non-functional

TIRUCHY: The maternity and child care block at Manapparai, inaugurated on May 6, 2025, has remained non-functional even after five months. The continued closure has left residents deprived of the much-awaited healthcare services promised to them. According to an RTI filed by former Manapparai municipal councillor V P Shankar, construction of the Rs 10 crore maternity and child care centre at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Manapparai was fully completed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in November 2023.
The RTE reply stated that despite sending proposals for staff deployment for the 50-bed facility to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, no medical or paramedical staff have been appointed yet. The reply also stated the premises were expected to be opened on October 27, 2025. However, as of Monday, the building remains locked. Activists alleged prolonged delay has left residents frustrated, as pregnant women continue to travel over 50 km to the MGMGH in Tiruchy for deliveries.
Many say the journey is unsafe for women in labour, especially during night hours or medical emergencies. “The building has stood ready for months, but not a single worker has been appointed. Residents here feel betrayed,” said Shankar, who filed the RTI after repeated petitions to health authorities.
In April 2024, sources revealed the hospital was in need of over six obstetricians. The maternity centre was planned as a Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care facility. It includes two operation theatres, clean and septic labour rooms, antenatal and postnatal wards, a Pocso ward, NICU, and blood bank storage units, facilities critical for handling high-risk deliveries.
When contacted, a senior health department official said, “The building is complete, and we have already sent proposals for staff deployment. Setting up of equipment and beds is already done. Once approvals are received, we will begin operations without further delay.”