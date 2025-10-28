Five months after inauguration, maternity block in Tiruchy's Manapparai remains non-functional

TIRUCHY: The maternity and child care block at Manapparai, inaugurated on May 6, 2025, has remained non-functional even after five months. The continued closure has left residents deprived of the much-awaited healthcare services promised to them. According to an RTI filed by former Manapparai municipal councillor V P Shankar, construction of the Rs 10 crore maternity and child care centre at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Manapparai was fully completed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in November 2023.

The RTE reply stated that despite sending proposals for staff deployment for the 50-bed facility to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, no medical or paramedical staff have been appointed yet. The reply also stated the premises were expected to be opened on October 27, 2025. However, as of Monday, the building remains locked. Activists alleged prolonged delay has left residents frustrated, as pregnant women continue to travel over 50 km to the MGMGH in Tiruchy for deliveries.