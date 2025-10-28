Madras High Court to hear TVK secretary’s plea to quash FIR on Nov 5

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will hear on November 5 a petition filed by TVK general secretary in charge of election campaign Aadhav Arjuna seeking to quash the FIR filed against him by the Greater Chennai Police.

When the petition, tagged with others relating to the Karur stampede, came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, the bench ordered the registry to list the petition before the appropriate criminal bench for hearing.

Aadhav Arjuna, in his petition, prayed for interim injunction on all further proceedings and quashing the FIR registered after his X post – which was deleted soon after posting – calling upon his party men to resort to uprising as in the neighbouring countries. He alleged the FIR is motivated, frivolous and vexatious targeting only because he was speaking up against atrocities done to the public.