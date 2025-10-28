Nagapattinam farmers withdraw protest after Chennai Petroleum Corp assures to pay relief soon

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers and agricultural labourers, and land owners from four villages in Nagapattinam district gathered at the district collectorate on Monday, demanding immediate disbursement of rehabilitation and resettlement compensation for the land acquired by the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) for a refinery expansion project. The protest was later withdrawn after the collector assured that rehabilitation and resettlement compensation of Rs 5 lakh for around 2,163 families would be provided soon.

The Union government allotted Rs 31,500 crore for the project at Panangudi, and 620 acres of land were acquired from over 500 farmers from Panangudi, Gopurajapuram, Muttam, and Narimanam villages for its expansion. Although compensation for the acquired land was given, the affected agricultural labourers, farmers, and landowners have been demanding rehabilitation and resettlement benefits for the past one year.

On Monday, over 500 villagers submitted a petition to the collector, urging immediate payment of the pending compensation. They stated that many of the affected farmers have borrowed money to sustain their families and sought the district administration’s intervention to secure the funds due from CPCL. P Akash, collector, assured the protesters that rehabilitation and resettlement compensation would be provided to all 2,163 families within the next two months.

Following this, the protest was withdrawn. The villagers urged that the order be promptly communicated to CPCL officials so that the compensation can be credited to the farmers’ bank accounts without delay.