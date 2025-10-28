Posters claim TVK chief ‘forgot’ two cadre who died in accident last year

TIRUCHY: On the day Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay met the kin of Karur stampede victims, posters were put up across Tiruchy on Monday accusing him of “forgetting” two loyal party cadre who died last year on the way to a TVK conference.

The posters, issued by the Veera Devendira Makkal Munnetra Arakkattalai, alleged that while families of the Karur victims received Rs 20 lakh relief, the kin of the two deceased cadre — V L Srinivasan (35), former TVK Tiruchy South district president, and vice president Woraiyur Kalai alias Kalaikovan (40) — are neglected despite their long-standing service to the party.

The two men died on October 27, 2024, in a road accident near Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district, while on their way to attend the party’s Vikravandi conference.

Speaking to TNIE, S M Settu, head of the organisation, said, “Vijay never offered condolences. The party gave Rs 5 lakh to each family last year, but that was not enough.”

Srinivasan had spent his entire youth as a member of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, and mobilised thousands of people to attend the Vikravandi conference, Settu said.