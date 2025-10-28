Pregnant child bride's ordeal with cops in Krishnagiri exposes need for effective SOP

KRISHNAGIRI: Social activists and officials demanded proper Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in Tamil Nadu to deal with child marriage cases and victims. They claimed a draft SOP framed a few years ago is yet to be released by the social welfare department and also pressed for effective coordination of multiple stakeholder departments in such sensitive cases.

The demand arises from the ordeal of a Pennagaram-based 16-year-old married girl with 17 weeks of pregnancy who had visited the Denkanikottai government hospital on Saturday morning for an Accident Register entry and scanning.

A hospital staff reportedly asked the girl to meet a police officer at the police outpost on the hospital campus, and the latter allegedly asked the girl to visit Denkanikottai All-Women's Police Station (APWS) where the girl, her husband and an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) were quizzed by several cops as they were made to wait. The couple allegedly faced a torrent of abuse from cops here.

They were sent back by Saturday evening after TNIE raised the issue with Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri, P Thangadurai.

A health department official from Kelamangalam block told TNIE, "The girl, Swetha (name changed), is a Class 9 dropout from Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district. She was married off five months ago to a 28-year-old man in Bettamugilalam panchayat. He is an employee of a private company in Hosur. Her pregnancy was detected at the health sub-centres and Unichetti Primary Health Centre in September and October. Though she was advised to visit the Denkanikottai government hospital, the family didn't comply. However, the health department personnel traced them before Deepavali and reminded them to visit the GH. Thereupon, ASHA Anjamma, the pregnant girl and her husband reached the hospital on Saturday. After scanning, the trio were asked by the GH staff to visit the cops at the outpost where they were asked to go to the Denkanikottai APWS around 12.30 pm."