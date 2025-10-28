Pvt colleges in TN demanding money to provide salary acquittance certificate, say teaching faculty

COIMBATORE: Candidates serving as teaching faculty in private colleges have requested the Higher Education Department to issue instructions to all colleges not to demand money from them to provide the salary acquittance certificate, required to apply for the post of assistant professor.

An assistant professor at a private arts and science college in the city, requesting anonymity, told TNIE that the Teachers Recruitment Board has invited applications to fill 2,708 vacancies for the post of assistant professors in the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for government arts and science colleges and government colleges of education.

Candidates can apply for the post online from October 17 to November 10. "The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has instructed all colleges to provide candidates with the service certificate signed by the principal and secretary of the college, salary acquittance, bonafide certificate and other required documents. These have to be submitted at the respective office of the regional joint director of Collegiate Education after candidates submit their applications on the portal."