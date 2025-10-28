Quality issue: TNUHDB tells contractor to partly demolish flats in Chennai's Andimaniyam Thottam

CHENNAI: A possible disaster may have been averted as a contractor of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), who is building 702 residential units at Andimaniyam Thottam, has torn down the constructed portions in all the four blocks after the board flagged quality issues.

The TNUHDB found that the pre-fabricated concrete technology used, being executed at a cost of Rs 118 crore, was not as per quality standards. The board’s goal is to make TN a slum-free state by providing affordable housing to urban poor.

While it is unclear how much money has been spent so far, sources said at least 20%-25% of the work had been completed before the anomalies were spotted.

A TNUHDB official said, “If the construction is allowed to go, it could have had grave consequences for the residents.” In December 2021, a portion of the tenement in Tiruvottiyur collapsed due to age.

Of the four blocks, the quality of blocks C&D were initially found to be poor, prompting scrutiny of the other two blocks. TNUHDB officials later asked the contractor to change the construction methodology in blocks A&B.