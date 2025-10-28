Rain impact: Potholes and cracks appear on Pamban road bridge

RAMANATHAPURAM: In the wake of heavy rain that lashed Ramanathapuram district in the last one week, potholes and minor cracks have appeared in some stretches of the concrete surface of the Pamban road bridge which connects Rameswaram island with the mainland.

The northeast monsoon, which intensified earlier this week, brought widespread rainfall across coastal belts including Thangachimadam, Mandapam, Uchipuli, Pamban, and Rameswaram. Thangachimadam recorded the highest rainfall of 17 cm, followed by Pamban with 14 cm. The downpour caused severe erosion and surface damage along multiple stretches of the nearly two-kilometre-long bridge.

Commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, said navigating the stretch has become risky, especially at night. Locals have urged the highways department to fix the structure before it deteriorates further.

“Though maintenance was done last year, the road is in a bad shape. The top layer has worn off in several portions,” said M Sikandar, a resident of Pamban. Residents also pointed out that portions of the road surface have caved in, while minor cracks have appeared along the side walls. “This is the only road link that connects Rameswaram with the mainland. Considering its importance, departments concerned should take up maintenance works regularly, “said M Muthu Pavusal Amin, a social activist from Pamban.

When contacted, a senior official from the State Highways Department said repair works were undertaken two years ago. “Maintenance works covering the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram stretch (35 km, including the Pamban road bridge) will soon be launched at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. The tender process is underway. Our teams are monitoring the structure regularly, and the bridge remains strong,” the official assured.