Social activists urge Tamil Nadu govt to move Supreme Court in Thiruparankundram case

MADURAI: A group of social activists under the banner of Madurai Madha Nallinakkam Makkal Kootamaippu - has called upon the state government to file an appeal in Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s recent order in the Thiruparankundram hill case.

On Monday, the activists including Henri Tiphagne, Mee Tha Pandian, S Vanchinathan, submitted a petition in district collectorate in this regard.

On October 10, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued an order upholding the hill’s name and banned animal sacrifice at the Sikandar dargah, while permitting limited prayer for Muslims during specific festivals.

In the petition, the activists said “The court ruled that the hill is a protected monument, affirmed the temple’s ownership of most of the hill. But the order has several flaws and is against the spirit of Constitution.”