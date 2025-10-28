Sterilisation, vaccination drive: Tamil Nadu to appoint 76 district-level animal welfare officers

CHENNAI: As part of a statewide initiative to conduct a large-scale sterilisation and immunisation drive for stray dogs, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has announced the appointment of 76 district-level animal welfare officers across Tamil Nadu.

The move comes as the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) prepares to launch a mass anti-rabies vaccination campaign in collaboration with corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats in areas outside Chennai.

According to a recent government order issued by the department, the newly appointed officers will be responsible for ensuring humane conduct of events such as jallikattu, taking legal action in cases of animal cruelty, and organising public awareness programmes on dog sterilisation, rabies prevention, and responsible pet ownership. The appointments will be made on a contract basis for one year, with the possibility of extension based on requirements. The appointments are planned to be completed by first week of December.